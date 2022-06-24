Letter: Headline misled paper's readership

Your newspaper has misled its readership with your headline of June 18, “COVID shots for kids approved.”

Having worked in the pharmaceutical industry for many years, I’m aware that the Food and Drug Administration is careful in its use of language. A newspaper should be too.

The words “authorization” and “approved” have very different meanings in FDA parlance. An emergency use authorization is not at all the same as an approval. Emergency use-authorized drugs have not been fully tested for safety, unlike an official “approval.” None of the mRNA vaccines available to consumers in America has the “approved” appellation. Comirnaty, though actually approved, is not available to American consumers.

The products available to Americans are only those with emergency use authorizations. This may be of importance to some consumers because the manufacturers with emergency use authorizations are generally not held liable for possible negative consequences of their products.

The newspaper does use the terminology “authorization” in the body of its article, but the headline itself is glaringly misleading.

M. Richner

Millersburg

