Letter: Headline about Val Hoyle was awful

I’m not a partisan of any candidate in this election, but I have to say that your headline about Val Hoyle was awful (“Hoyle a no-show at debate,” May 7).

It’s not that it was wrong — Hoyle did indeed miss the debate — it’s that it was misleading. It sounds like Hoyle missed the debate because she was sick. That’s a pretty different story from what your headline suggested, which is that Hoyle didn’t bother to show up.

Candidate Jake Matthews also suggested that Hoyle has been sick for a long time and is using it as an excuse, perhaps falsely, to avoid debates. If true, this would be quite newsworthy, but is it true? A little reporting work would have helped answer that question.

If it’s true, it says something bad about Hoyle; if it’s false, it says something bad about Matthews — but with no further information presented, we just don’t know. Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald, you can do better.

Dave Mellinger

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0