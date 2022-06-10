Letter: He makes Democrats sound omnipotent

John Brenan (“Rot introduced as result of elections,” June 7) would have us believe that the Democrats, who have been (marginally) in power for a scant two years, have destroyed every aspect of our society, from flat tires to foxes in the henhouse.

He somehow left out managing to manipulate the voter rolls in every state, creating a new COVID-19 variant because they love making people wear masks, and stalling all the container ships to cause a supply shortage. No wonder he fears the Democrats; they sound omnipotent, and Joe Biden must be the most powerful president in the universe.