Letter: Have consideration for fellow citizens

Your blatant disregard for any sort of consideration of the people who live on this road is, unfortunately, indicative of the currently growing disregard of any sort of civility in our society.

The sound of your vehicle and the backfiring is completely unnecessary and illegal. Unless the destination to which you were speeding was going to disappear in the next two minutes, I am sure you would still arrive in plenty of time. I would ask you to please have some consideration for your fellow citizens, but I’m sure it would be a futile request.