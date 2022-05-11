Letter: Hates Christmas lights, loves Pride

An open letter to the mayor:

This letter is in response to your stance on Pride.

If you expect us all to tolerate and celebrate your ridiculous religious display from Thanksgiving 'til the New Year, that wreaks havoc and creates an absurd amount of late-night traffic in our neighborhood, then you can certainly sign a declaration that has no effect on you personally, and means everything to LGBT+ folks and kids in our community.

Your stance that it will further divide the community is tired and inaccurate. LGBT+ folks are here to stay, but what you are saying is they are a little less welcome here than everyone else is. It is outdated and mean.

Please reconsider your stance on Pride month. Declaring June Pride Month tells LGBT+ folks they are safe here. It signifies that they are equal to Christians and football fans who get to celebrate their thing without fear. It is a big deal, and denying it to them is an even bigger deal.

You get to make the choice to improve our town and change, or rigidly hold to old ideas, excuses and exclusion. The choice is yours: bigotry or inclusion.

Sincerely, your atheist neighbor who hates your Christmas lights and loves Pride.

Linzy Lingo

Lebanon

