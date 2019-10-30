I am not going to try and debate the pros and cons of the upcoming Service District 911 tax measure, 2-124. Most of us would agree that there are many "nice" things we would all like to have in place (such as an accessible library, a community pool, a senior center as were voted upon in the last election). In fact, I would suggest that there could be an unlimited number of things people would like to suggest be funded by additional taxes. When the request to fund such needs is put forth to the people, they need to make informed decisions and vote accordingly.
What I am writing about is the county commissioners' "pledge" to hold the service district tax increase to 45 center per $1,000 of assessed value instead of going for the full 65 cents per $1,000 which the measure will allow for.
If, as most of the experts and backers seem to agree upon, the 45 cents countywide is adequate to achieve the upgrades necessary, why is the measure written to allow for the higher amount? My concern (and belief) is that the pledge being offered by the commissioners to hold to the lower rate for the greater Corvallis area will quickly evaporate like valley morning fog in October. I hope I am wrong, but if you truly believe that the pledge by the commissioners will prevail for any length of time (such as over one year), well, I have a local bridge I'd like to sell you.
Daniel Watkins
Corvallis (Oct. 24)