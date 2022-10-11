Letter: Happy to support Hogg for Mayor

I just very happily placed a "Roen Hogg for Mayor" sign in the front yard, and here’s why.

Recently retired, Hogg spent a professional lifetime listening, responding, and directing in positions of leadership in the Oregon Employment Department, Hewlett Packard and Oregon State University. He knows how to analyze a situation, determine a course of action, and motivate people to get 'er done.

He demonstrated these skills in his eight years of public service on the Corvallis City Council, where he collaborated with community members, OSU, public safety personnel, and others on town-gown and other livability issues such as parks, Majestic Theatre, the Osborn Aquatic Center and the library.

Hogg played a key part in locating the Mens Shelter, working with concerned parties to resolve the thorny issues that plagued the process.

Hogg recognizes our interdependence, that Corvallis is doing well overall, but that there is work to be done especially in land use, zoning and annexation. Unforeseen things pop up unexpectedly, and when they do, Hogg will do as he has always done — investigate the matter, inform and involve the rest of us, with sleeves rolled up and ready to get to work.

Vote Roen Hogg for mayor.

Judy Ringle

Corvallis