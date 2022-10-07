Letter: Hamman best bet for Albany's Ward 1

Voters in Albany Ward 1, I strongly urge you to vote for Greg Hamann for City Council.
I was a member of the LBCC board when we hired Greg as president. He retired 10 years later. I found Greg to be extremely insightful, decisive and quickly able to analyze many problems. I often seriously joked that Greg is the only person I have even known that is able to keep 150 thoughts in his head at one time and speak on any of them at any time.
The city of Albany and the City Council would be much, much better with Greg on the council. Please vote for Greg!
Dick Running
Albany