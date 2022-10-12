Letter: Hamann's leadership will improve Albany

I write to express my total support for Dr. Greg Hamann for Albany City Council.

As a county official, I try to stay out of city issues, but Greg is such a great candidate I feel I must speak.

As one of Oregon’s longest-serving college presidents, he built a very strong relationship with the surrounding cities and counties, relationships he will use and build as a city councilor. His commitment to making this region and the lives of people better is commendable.

I first served with him on the United Way board, but I have seen him working with Jackson Street Youth Services and the Boys & Girls Club.

During his time at Linn-Benton Community College and since leaving, he has continued to grow his leadership skills with positions with the Albany Area Chamber of commerce and many state appointments to committees and commissions. He serves on a local credit union board.

He is a well-informed, reasonable and experienced leader. Albany will be much better for his leadership.

Will Tucker

Lebanon