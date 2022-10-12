Letter: Hamann's campaign slogan is spot-on

I have known Greg Hamann since 2015 when I took the lead at Central Willamette Credit Union as president/CEO.

Given the proximity of our world headquarters to Linn-Benton Community College (we are located across the street from each other), and the partnerships our organization had with the college to offer financial literacy opportunities in education, we quickly became allies.

I have always been impressed with Greg’s character and commitment to service in both his professional and personal lives.

He displays and fully lives out the qualities that we lift up as core values at our credit union: respect, integrity, compassion, ethics and humor. These values can be seen in Greg’s choice of career in education, counseling and public service.

In 2019 he joined our board of directors and has been a compassionate voice for the members in every discussion.

He keeps the needs of the communities we serve at the forefront of his mind and is often asking insightful questions to bring us back to our credit union’s mission of “building better lives together.” He is a true collaborator, and I believe his campaign slogan is spot-on for his vision for the city of Albany.

I wholeheartedly share my endorsement of Greg Hamann for the Ward 1 seat on City Council.

Along with Greg, I believe “Collaborative leadership plus engaged citizens equals Albany’s bright future.”

Stacie Wyss-Schoenborn, president/CEO

Central Willamette Credit Union

Albany