Letter: Hamann would be excellent addition

During my time as a student at Linn-Benton Community College, and now as an active participant in the business community, Greg Hamann has been someone who has guided me on my journey and has led with an approachability you wouldn’t expect from the president (now former president) of a college.

That same approachability is what makes him an excellent candidate for City Council. With a background in education and counseling, Greg has always had a commitment to making other people’s lives better, especially in our community. This is reiterated through his service with Jackson Street Youth Services, The Boys & Girls Club of Albany and his church.

As president of LBCC, his approachability was critical for working with business, education and governmental leaders to form partnerships that addressed obstacles and often found creative solutions to fit our community’s needs.

With how much heart he gives Albany, Greg Hamann would be an outstanding addition to our City Council.

Hannah Blicher

Albany