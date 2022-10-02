Letter: Hamann the right choice for Ward 1

I am writing in support of Greg Hamann for Albany City Council Ward 1.

I have known Greg for over 10 years, first when I was a business owner interested in working with LBCC in the development of students who would have usable skillsets for the business needs of our community and then as an elected board member of LBCC, with five years being the board chair.

It is with this background of working with Greg, seeing his abilities in action, knowledge of him truly caring about the success of our citizens and this community, that I recommend him for representing Ward 1.

Greg Hamann has already made a large, positive impact on this community and can continue this impact as a City Council member. Greg’s ability to ask questions, collaborate with others and seek solutions to tough issues will make him a valuable member of the council.

He has a wide knowledge of the citizens of our community, an understanding of what they expect and most importantly, the willingness to listen to them and help engage with them in solutions.

Things are changing in our community, and we need leaders who can help us navigate these changes and make sure our community is a healthy, vibrant place where we all want to live, raise a family and have a fulfilling job.

Greg Hamann can help make this happen; elect Greg Hamann for City Council Ward 1.

Jim Merryman, Retired CEO Oregon Freeze Dry and board member of LBCC

Albany