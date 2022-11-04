Letter: Hamann, no hidden agenda, able to promote consensus

This letter is an endorsement for candidate Greg Hamann, Albany City Councilor, Ward1. I have never had any professional dealings with Greg: He is simply my friend and neighbor.

The population in Ward 1 has definitely grown during the past several years. We see a change in demographics with a wider range of culture, diversity and skills now living in our neighborhoods. With this change comes a need for a person, like Greg, who has demonstrated his collaborative leadership skills to engage the citizens of our community.

As a good neighbor and friend, Greg is insightful and tenacious, all the while listening to various ideas, gathering it all together to formulate a reasonable solution to benefit us all.

He has no hidden agenda and is able to bring forth a consensus. All of Greg's actions are geared toward enhancing the vibrance and livability for the citizens of our community.

First and foremost; Greg would encourage us all to vote. I encourage you to vote and elect Greg Hamann as our Albany City Councilor in Ward 1.

Lisa Ong

Albany