Letter: Hamann is right person at right time

It’s time for people in Ward I to have a city councilor that can help lead Albany forward in a positive and inclusive manner.

Greg Hamann is recognized as a strong and effective community leader who will take his experience as president of LBCC and work with others to help Albany thrive and prosper.

I worked with Greg as he helped lead the way on The Pipeline program that provides local career and technical education training, which, in turn, leads to great job opportunities at Albany’s local businesses.

Greg has given his heart to Albany. Now Albany has the opportunity to bring Greg’s passion, problem-solving and leadership skills to the community he loves.

Greg Hamann is the right person at the right time. He deserves your vote for Ward I City Council.

Janet Steele

Albany