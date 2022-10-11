Letter: Hackers must have run wrong logo

Printing the University of Oregon logo at the top of a sports column about the Beavers can't possibly have been an error by a person setting up the page for printing. No, even a naïve, uninformed, anti-sports individual would not make that kind of mistake.

This gross affront was no doubt a product of a sophisticated group of hackers connected with that other institution down the road. And, the fact that their cruel joke made it in to my e-edition of this morning's paper is probably evidence that the newspaper's computers may be full of bugs and other malware just resting in a dormant state ready to spring forth.