Mr. Robert B. Harris now has admitted he wants the Second Amendment abolished (“Time to abolish the Second Amendment,” Jan. 11).

He cites that we have a large army and military, so no need to have any armed civilians.

What does that have to do with civilian life or with reality?

We have criminals galore, anarchists, drug-addicted saps, violent rioting punks; crime and violence are increasing not because of guns but because we have a bigger percentage of rotten people than in the past.

And foolish politicians are not punishing many, instead are releasing them!

What we need is more common sense and a far greater effort to curb the increasing sick and violent in society.

Guns serve a significant and harmless purpose for law-abiding people and save lives in many cases that the media purposefully ignore.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon