In its first decades, a tree accelerates in growth like a car going from zero to 60. For decades thereafter its growth continues at 60, putting on tremendous volume of wood far above the ground. Whether looking at volume production or carbon sequestration, young tree stands are far less productive than older stands.
Here are a few FAQs:
Why do industrial forests cut trees before their growth rate becomes constant? Because corporations need the earliest and highest return on their investments. Most cannot afford to wait.
Isn’t older, slower-growing wood more valuable? Indeed, and increasingly so, as corporations drive the market toward a quantifiable fiber measure that provides a universally marketable product. Few corporations will take the historically low risk of growing older high-value wood that may be lost to fire, wind, or disease.
Once trees begin growing, aren’t they fixing more carbon than used? Yes, but only if growing on sterile, barren ground. Otherwise it will take decades to begin fixing more carbon than was happening and catch up to what continues to be lost as remnants decompose.
Can Northwest forests be grown to an older age? Absolutely! They need not be cut in swaths. They can produce high value wood faster than most any other place on Earth. While doing so, they will support a greater diversity of wildlife, cleaner air, cleaner water at a more consistent rate, and fix carbon while doing so.
Just now logging in Oregon is our largest carbon-emitting sector. Shameful!
Jim Fairchild
Philomath (Sept. 15)