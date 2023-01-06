Letter: Grateful for other writers' remarks

Thank you to John Brenan (“History is story of nations conquering,” Dec. 28) and Jay Burreson (“Medical management: what an oxymoron,” Dec. 30) for their insightful remarks in response to letters published in your newspaper from Dr. Chinh Le.

I have noted from many past letters by Dr. Le that his economic illiteracy is vast. Unfortunately, economic illiteracy accrues enormous benefits to socialist governments everywhere. Why? Because the less economically ignorant one is, the more one realizes that government intervention is more harmful than beneficial. Naturally, no government wishes its citizens to come to such conclusion.

Some readers of my remarks will react by stating that national defense, including border protection, are the responsibility of our national government. That may be so, but the continuous warmongering by the U.S. government in the last century, and our current southern border, open to all comers, cast doubt on this assertion.

Peggy Richner

Millersburg