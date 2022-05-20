Letter: Grad 'Appreciation' is not compensation

Every year, Oregon State University hosts a Grad Appreciation Week for graduate students.

This year, it included $1 discounted coffee, free headshots and a group walk. It does not include a living wage for the 1,800 graduate employees who keep the university running by conducting groundbreaking research and teaching thousands of students.

OSU’s exploitation of graduate employees is precisely the reason graduate students get an appreciation week. Faculty and staff who are fairly compensated don’t need gestures of appreciation because it’s reflected in their pay.

The Coalition of Graduate Employees, the labor union that represents graduate employees at OSU, has been negotiating contract changes with the university since January. CGE has proposed a salary increase, a long-overdue cost-of-living adjustment, guaranteed summer funding and child care stipends for graduate employees with children.

CGE’s demands for fair compensation would cost the university $3.3 million, a fraction of the $30 million paid to the top 125 administrators of OSU every year, or the $13 million in tuition increases that were recently approved. OSU has the money to keep its graduate employees out of poverty, but instead chooses to show us empty gestures of appreciation. Come to LaSells Stewart Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, to support graduate employees in bargaining.

John Stepanek

Corvallis

