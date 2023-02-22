Gov. Kotek is requesting $1 billion for housing construction and existing affordable housing preservation in addition to $130 million for new affordable housing units under development in Portland.

These units cost from $200,000 to $400,000. Kotek can’t wait to see these units rolling down the road to communities that need them. She states these units are the long-term solution to ending homelessness.

What confidence! What arrogance! What naivety! Let’s look at this plan: $200,000 to $400,000 for the unit. This doesn’t include foundations or essential utilities. I’m assuming this doesn’t include outfitting the units with appliances or essential furnishings.

Guess who’ll pay? Where will these units be sited in the communities? Raise your hand if you’d like one of these units next door to you. Yeah, I don’t see Kotek’s hand raised either. Will the tenants be expected in any way to pay or participate in the cost of daily living, such as utilities, food, taxes, education, medical, etc., or will the taxpayers of Oregon be on the hook for these too?

And how Kotek can possibly think that this ill-conceived “long-term solution to end homelessness” is mind-boggling. This plan is the Biden border plan on a state level.

Homeless individuals by the thousands will pack up their Cousin Eddie’s equivalent of an RV and move to Oregon. And why not? The weather could be more desirable, but the governor is willing to bankrupt Oregon’s citizens for an expense-free lifestyle.

I have a plan, but Kotek wouldn’t approve.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany