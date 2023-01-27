Letter: GOP has embraced former president

In a Jan. 18 letter (“Disappointed by anti-Trump tirade”), Jay Burreson criticizes Tony Van Vliet for name-calling and character assassination in describing Donald Trump.

Mr. Burreson, Tony Van Vliet was part of a Republican Party that used to be characterized by people with character. President Eisenhower, Gov. McCall, Sen. Hatfield; and, locally, Judge Robert Gardner and, well, Rep. Tony Van Viet.

But now the Republican Party has embraced a former president who has done the following:

Not just stopped refugees and asylum seekers at the border but separated them from their children, putting the parents in one prison and tiny children in another. Can you imagine the terror, anxiety and depression of those children, too young to understand the emotional torture they are experiencing?

Paid a porn star and prostitutes not to talk about his sex life with them.

Claimed to grab women by their genitalia and physically spin them around.

Repeatedly made false claims of having an election stolen from him, even as he attempted to steal that very election (the phone call asking Georgia officials to find votes for him). And then sent a radical rightwing group to the Capitol to kill his own vice president and overthrow the government.

Recently spent a lunch hour with a Nazi leader.

And, speaking of name-calling, did exactly that against every Republican rival for the nomination.

I think we can forgive Mr. Van Vliet’s frustrations at seeing his party overtaken by such a person.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis