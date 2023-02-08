On Jan. 3, the Corvallis City Council shortened the planned NW Natural franchise agreement extension from 10 to three years.

It was a good interim result for climate, public health and economic justice issues. This shorter term, recommended by the city’s climate board, will give Corvallis three years to reconsider the city’s relationship to NW Natural.

The city could decide to regulate utilities by ordinance, instead of by a franchise agreement contract that provides essentially no opportunity for changes for 10 years.

Other Oregon cities have already implemented ordinance-based utilities regulation, giving a city council the ability to specify requirements of utilities’ operation in their jurisdiction.

For example, many U.S. cities are limiting the expansion of methane gas distribution in new residential construction, for reasons of public health and climate preservation.

Over the next three years, Corvallis can implement a form of utilities oversight in which such a decision (if desired and supported by public process) could be made, without the risk of costly breach-of-contract litigation that is a threat when a franchise agreement is in effect.

Bill Pfender

Corvallis