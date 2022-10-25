Letter: Gomberg effective as a legislator

For years I have been reading David Gomberg’s thorough, informative and always interesting weekly newsletters, from which I always learn a great deal and which always leave me feeling awed at his boundless energy (regularly attending two to five events a day, often spanning the entire district, six days a week).

I’ve been inspired to share David’s newsletters with friends across the country as models of communication that’s not only effective but also uplifting and unifying. In person, he is remarkably warm, attentive and responsive, and his track record of effectiveness as a listener, a conciliator and a communicator as well as a legislator is unparalleled in my experience as a constituent in the many places I have lived.

In my role as president of Friends of Lincoln County Animals, I can attest specifically to David’s responsiveness and effectiveness as a legislator. He and his wife, Susie, have always been strong animal advocates, and they have been friends and supporters of FOLCAS since before David ran for office.

Several years ago, David successfully spearheaded a change in the Oregon Revised Statutes on behalf of our Pick of the Litter thrift store (with unanimous votes in both House and Senate) that has resulted in our being able to devote thousands of dollars more a year to the spaying/neutering of shelter animals and veterinary financial aid for local pets (totaling over $1 million since our founding in 2009).

Emily DeHuff

Newport