Letter: Goal is to install friends to rule

This November is the first General Election since:

tRumpites attempted a coup including an armed assault on the U.S. Capitol with the intent of killing the vice president and the speaker of the house, and installing tRump as our personal lord and savior for life;

Rethuglicon Catholic Federalist Society theocrats ended Roe v. Wade and promises to end same-sex marriage and contraception;

Democrats implemented the program for free vaccinations for all who were sane;

Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan to get us through COVID-19;

Democrats passed a corporate tax on those who do not pay;

Democrats passed legislation to lower drug prices;

Democrats passed legislation to grow infrastructure;

Democrats passed legislation to address climate change;

Democrats and a couple non-tRump Republicans held the Jan. 6 hearings to expose the attempt to overthrow our government.

tRumpites are terrified you will remember what a threat to our country they are.

tRumpires are terrified you will remember they opposed all of the good things our Democrats have achieved.

tRumpites are terrified you will remember they want all women to be forced birthers, and their men to be forced supporters.

tRumpites are terrified of brown people.

tRumpites are terrified of fellow Americans because we are educated and compassionate and believe in the rights of all to vote, and majority rule.

tRumpites’ goals are to end our rights, and install their friends to rule and steal from us.

In other words, carry out Putin’s plan to destroy America.

Which side are you on?

Robert Corl

Albany