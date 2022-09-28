Letter: Giving support to the local paper

While it is true that some recent changes in the paper have disturbed many readers, I continue to be grateful that we have a local paper. In many communities hedge funds purchase then eliminate local newspapers; we still have ours. While some have said they miss certain comics and columns, it is a small price to pay for having access to local and regional news.

I appreciate the focus on in-depth reporting — note recent articles detailing the finances of the Majestic Theater and the recent court decision on the timber revenue suit. I appreciate the guest editorials, it is important to hear concerns from other parts of our country. Finally, we in Corvallis share much with our neighboring communities — coverage of these communities makes us better informed and connected.

Since 2004, the U.S. has lost more than 2,000 newspapers, according to the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, leaving many cities and towns without reliable, local news coverage known as "news deserts.”

Keeping a local newspaper alive and thriving is a tough job. Unlike earlier days, the paper is not locally owned and as a result compromises are made. However, these changes have not altered the editorial goal of providing solid investigative reporting as well as informing readers of local events.

Yes, our paper continues to change, but when it’s time to renew my subscription, I’ll do it because I cherish having a local newspaper.

Karyle Butcher

Corvallis