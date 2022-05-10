Letter: Give the Majestic the staff it needs

I urge the Corvallis City Council to support full-time workers for Majestic Theatre productions.

Since 2009, I’ve been lucky to be a volunteer for quite a few productions. I’ve had the chance to make friends and have some wonderful experiences. The Majestic is committed to the values of accessibility and education in its work. The theater shows this in its sliding-scale ticket prices for streaming shows; American Sign Language interpreters for patrons; showcasing of new playwrights; and more.

The Majestic can be the engine that takes the city toward its goal of becoming a creative destination for artists and tourism by 2040, if given the fuel. Signature community events cannot happen without technical knowledge and expertise. You need lights, sounds, costumes, set design, makeup, effects, marketing, management and more at a skill level beyond that of many community members.

And you can’t keep those technical wizards at the Majestic if they must sacrifice things such as health care coverage to do that. Give the theater the full-time staff it needs to continue, to thrive, to tell new stories, to support new voices. To be majestic.

Nancy Homan

Albany

