In my research on recycling I came across an article that used the term “Wishful Recycler.” As defined by the author, this is a person who puts items in recycling bins with the hope that they can be recycled.
I recently did a walkabout of my neighborhood, poking my head in people’s bins and I can proudly say that most of my neighbors are doing recycling right. About 1 in 5, though, still try to recycle things like plastics that are no longer on the recycling list, plastic clam-shell containers and anything not a bottle or a jug, pizza boxes, etc.
To date there is no real penalty for putting trash in recycling bins. I was thinking that maybe using some kind of reverse psychology practice might help. I remember I was proud to get gold stars on my work in grade school. Maybe we could put gold stars on the bins of people who are doing a stellar job of recycling.
You have free articles remaining.
Thomas K. Binker
Corvallis (Sept. 24)