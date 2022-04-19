Letter: Give ear to others, vote for Pat Malone

It appears that we have two able candidates for county commissioner, namely incumbent Pat Malone and challenger Helen Higgins. What to do? What to do?

While I'm not the closest follower of county government, the decisions made there do affect Corvallis residents like me and many of you. We ought to make a reasoned choice. My view is that decisions at county level have more impact on rural Benton County, and Pat Malone has the skills and both the life and in-office experiences to better serve the whole county.

Too often, areas with lower population densities (e.g. Benton County or Eastern Oregon) get short shrift at the centers of political power (Salem and Multnomah County.) This has led to attitudes in Eastern Oregon that have steered people to consider seceding and joining Idaho. When voters are pressed too hard and not heard, radical choices are reached. (Think of the 2016 election.)

The political polarization we now suffer nationally has its source in the “my way or the highway” attitude many of us harbor (citizens and politicians alike.) The city vs. rural, East/West coasts vs. Midwest, and North vs. South face-offs need to be constrained in a civil manner. In today's atmosphere, this is tough going, but Benton County is our testing ground to begin to achieve that more civil society we desire. Give ear to others; I'll vote for Pat Malone.

Louis Nagy

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0