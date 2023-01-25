Letter: Gibberish: language U.S. is fluent in

I have been told by the thought police that the English are colonizers, oppressive and inherently racist.

Naturally, the English language and all who use it are foundationally racist. We must stop using such racially insensitive language!

We can’t use Spanish either, as the Spanish also colonized, oppressed and treated, say, Native Americans, with racial insensitivity. The same goes for French, Chinese, African languages born of dominant kingdoms, and, well, Native American languages of powerful tribes that enslaved, engaged in human sacrifice, and so forth.

In sum, most countries, empires, and their languages are founded upon racism, I’m told.

That leaves us with gibberish, a language America is increasingly fluent in.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis