Letter: Get off obsession, focus on solutions

In his July 22 letter “Think when you vote in elections,” Robert Harris blamed Republicans and the Supreme Court for the recent slaughter occurring in American towns.

This is blatantly false and serves only his political agenda. Evil people with evil intent are responsible for these shootings. The writer went on to say the only legislation that will stop this would be to ban all military-style guns and ammunition in America. The writer fails to define what his interpretation of a “military-style” firearm is, but we all can guess.

He concludes this ban wouldn’t prohibit the manufacture and sale of other guns not used in mass murders. Of course this is false too. The anti-gun advocates won’t rest until all firearms are banned. And why does the writer think non-banned firearms wouldn’t be used by people with evil intent? I’ll give the writer credit, however, when he states enhanced background checks and magazine limits won’t stop the carnage.

So the Democrats need to get off this obsession and focus on more meaningful solutions. For example, look at the commonalities of these shootings and mitigate them before they begin. Look at the age group, parents’ knowledge of their child’s mental health needs, siblings, social media friends, postings and rants, failures by law enforcement to respond (Columbine, Parkland and Uvalde) to the crisis situation, just to mention a few.

Are the Democrats and anti-gun lobbyists encouraging legislators to get serious about solutions to these events? Probably not. So the carnage will continue.

Lawrence Ciaffoni

Albany