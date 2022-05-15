Letter: Gatekeeper willing to surrender key

If, as it appears it will, the Supreme Court overturns the Roe and subsequent Planned Parenthood decisions, the concepts of precedent and settled law would die as well.

The court is entering the political arena in a manner that opens the door to judicial tyranny. The idea that a right can be negated because it is not specifically addressed in the Constitution is another step on the road to authoritarianism.

A Supreme Court in lockstep with any extreme political agenda is a danger to itself and the nation as a whole. When the gatekeeper of civil order is willing to surrender its key for the sake of an ideological extreme, then we are all in peril.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

