Letter: Future dependent on our assistance

During this season of giving, I am writing to point out a giving benefit unique to Oregonians.

We have the opportunity to direct a portion of our state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. When we donate to the trust, our support returns to fund local cultural activities.

Here’s how it works: First, donate to your favorite cultural nonprofit agencies before Dec. 31. Then also make a matching gift to the cultural trust by Dec. 31 (including gifts of stock or funds from your IRA). Finally, enter the amount you gave to the cultural trust as a tax credit on your 2022 state tax form. Your state tax bill decreases and those dollars will fund cultural activities in the coming year.

Every donation to the trust and every tax credit claimed is a vote in support of our arts, heritage and humanities — no matter the amount! During the pandemic, trust funding received by The Arts Center was critical to our ability to adapt programs and continue serving our communities. As Oregon continues to recover from the pandemic’s effects, a bright future is dependent on our assistance in growing trust funding.

For more information on the Oregon Cultural Trust, and to learn more about all the ways you can get involved, visit its website.

Cynthia Spencer-Hadlock, executive director, The Arts Center, an eligible Oregon Cultural Trust nonprofit agency

Corvallis