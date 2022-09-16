Letter: Freedom of choice is the fairest way

Can the pro-life focus on the developing embryo and the pro-choice focus on the pregnant woman ever be resolved?

The ambiguity ends as birth nears. But how far back? The religious or pragmatic answer? The moment the sperm and egg nuclei fuse clearly establishes the DNA composition of the embryo, but is this blueprint equivalent to a human, or is it like breaking ground in the construction of a cathedral? Calling a fertilized egg a human is solely a matter of religious belief.

Science can describe the development of a human, but it cannot say when it becomes an individual. Is the embryo an individual if it can split to make two identical twins? Is it an individual when two or more embryos can fuse to create one mosaic individual? Should the government pass laws based on lawmakers’ religious beliefs, or should it let the woman with her beliefs make the choice?

Arguably, freedom of choice is the fairest way to support both freedom of religion and to make it more likely that a newborn child will be loved and nurtured.

John E. and Gretchen Morris

Corvallis