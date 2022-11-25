Letter: Freedom Caucus will continue antics

Now that the Republicans will take control of the House in January, we can look forward to an array of hearings and investigations motivated by revenge and the fact that they have no plan to govern.

They made inflation, crime and immigration key issues during the midterms but never presented a plan to address any of them.

Unfortunately, Kevin McCarthy lacks the intelligence and leadership skills required to successfully navigate the duties of Speaker of the House. This means that the clown car of the Freedom Caucus will run over any meaningful legislation that might address the issues currently affecting the electorate.

In the end, as did his two Republican predecessors, McCarthy will resign from the speakership and turn the leadership over to the clown-car crew. They will continue their inane antics until time runs out in 2024, and the electorate realizes that it is better to elect candidates who want to solve problems than those who only create more.

Kenneth R. England

Albany