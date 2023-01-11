Letter: Four years before landfill is full

Landfills release methane, raising temperatures. Nearly 30% of current global warming comes from methane. Human decisions and policies control the outcome.

We’ve heard about carbon dioxide affecting global warming, yet methane traps 80 times more heat in the atmosphere than CO2 does.

Benton and Linn counties dump only 15% of the trash in our landfill, while the rest of the waste comes from elsewhere. At this rate, only four years remain before our landfill is full to the brim. Does this feel right to you? Now is the time to speak out, before the decision is made to extend the boundaries of Coffin Butte Landfill southward toward more populated areas of Corvallis.

After the heat dome of summer 2021, do we need higher temperatures emanating from the trash of seven counties, which includes Eugene, Salem and parts of Portland and other areas added?

Before we get to the point of no return, slow down the rush to dump garbage on us and allow those other counties time for their planning commissions to look for alternative areas to unload their refuse.

Hilary White

Corvallis