Letter: Forest planning uses open process

Oregon State University’s College of Forestry is engaging community members and scientists to create a new management plan for McDonald-Dunn Forests.

This process includes three community listening sessions, a stakeholder advisory committee and a committee of OSU scientists with diverse expertise.

The listening sessions and committees will help inform how the forests may provide for innovative education, research, Extension programs and community outreach. Input also will inform how forest management can integrate multiple objectives, including climate resiliency, habitat, recreational access and timber harvests that support college programs and forest management.

We recently held the first listening session, attended by about 50 individuals. During the session, ownership of the forests was questioned, and later a letter to the editor described these as “community forests.” While not public forests, OSU appreciates that the forests are viewed as a community asset, and the College of Forestry provides access to much of the forests, as it believes public use is compatible with research activity.

We also note a few people have criticized how community engagement is enabled in the planning process, and called the stakeholder committee biased. That’s unfortunate criticism. The advisory committee is broad-based and includes neighbors of the forests; representatives of recreational, tribal and environmental interests; county and state agencies; one timber company; and one small woodland owner.

Planning uses an open process, and all community members can contribute input during listening sessions, to the advisory committee or by email to McDonaldDunnPlan@oregonstate.edu. The process can be tracked on the plan website.

Tom DeLuca, dean, OSU College of Forestry

Corvallis