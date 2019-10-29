Your front page story “Killing to Preserve” (Oct. 16) points out a terrible, ongoing hypocrisy. The U.S. government is now sending biologists out into forests to kill off barred owls (2,400 killed to date) to test the notion that the barred owl is contributing to the demise of the endangered spotted owl.
Let’s face it. The primary cause of the spotted owl’s demise has always been the cutting of old-growth forests, which the northern spotted owl depends on for survival.
As an example of this hypocrisy, just last May, the Oregon State University College of Forestry logged some 16 acres of old growth trees in the MacDonald Forest north of Corvallis. There are still some 36 acres of unprotected old-growth on OSU land which could be next in line for logging. How about government agencies and land managers stop killing off barred owls to “protect” the endangered northern spotted owl, and address the real problem by permanently protecting all remaining old growth forests?
Betsy Herbert
Corvallis (Oct. 16)