Letter: Forest a treasure for communities

In his Nov. 9 letter “OSU leaders are diminishing trust,” Doug Pollock stated, “an overwhelming majority” of the 60 public participants at the Nov. 7 Oregon State University McDonald-Dunn Forest listening session “harshly criticized OSU’s forestry practices.”

My perspective was that no single subject dominated the public comments. The participants offered wide-ranging comments, including deep appreciation for access to the forest at our backdoor, support for the wide range of recreation opportunities offered, controlled access providing both solitude and group activities in a non-motorized environment and outdoor education for all ages, among other topics.

The forest is a true treasure for the local communities, offering many diverse benefits.

Among the diverse public comments, participants also expressed concerns. Funding forest operations, research and recreation were topics. Recognizing future concerns about possible access limits to protect the forest and what new types of forest recreation uses such as e-bikes or other technology may require consideration.

Our participant comments also expressed a lack of clear understanding of historic, current and future research themes.

Mr. Pollock also stated that 480 acres were logged in 2019, harvesting the entire forest in 23 years. Folks might conclude these annual harvests are all in blocks of industrial style clear-cuts; that is misleading.

Publicly available 2019 forest harvest information is on the OSU forest website; it appears the acre total was closer to 350, with a majority of total acres being selective harvest in young stands.

Ken McCall

Corvallis