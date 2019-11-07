Regarding the recent article headlined "Cycling Advocates Stage Group Ride:"
It is all well and good to protect cyclists; however, cyclists have a responsibility as well. Wear a helmet. Be seen at night by using a light and reflector clothing. Obey the stop signs. Look where you are going. Be aware of your surroundings. Stay in bike lanes. Please do not abruptly cross in front of cars to make illegal turns. And if you are stopped by the police, be respectful, show your identification and then go about your business.
Safety and responsibility work both ways.
Marian Ely
Corvallis (Oct. 26)