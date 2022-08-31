Letter: Find someone who won't demand $200

The paper reported on Aug. 23 that the names of candidates for local office that will appear on the November ballot have been chiseled in stone, and we must now each examine the criteria from which we choose who gets our vote.

Might I suggest your consideration of one important but nonpartisan point?

This year, by the narrowest of margins, the City Council voted to impose a mandatory energy audit (cost, about $200) upon any of us wishing to sell our home in the future. From a green perspective, the existence of this audit does not necessarily accomplish a blessed thing, and it is a prime example, in, oh, so many ways, of government overreach.

Two councilors who voted in favor of this atrocity are scheduled to be in contested races this year: Charles Maughan for mayor and Hyatt Lytle for Ward 3. I would suggest that you ascertain their opponents’ position on this program. My guess would be that you will find someone who checks all your other boxes but won’t demand you fork over $200 on this foolishness somewhere down the road.

Who knows? Perhaps Maughan and Lytle are already planning a mandatory flora audit to determine how much carbon your yard is capturing.

John Brenan

Corvallis