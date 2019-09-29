As our students have shown us, there are many ways each of us can tackle climate change. As you develop your personal climate agenda, please consider making state electoral politics part of it.
This summer it became undeniably clear that the most critical impediment to climate action in our state is the Oregon GOP. Were it not for their conduct, right this minute, we would be starting to curb Oregon’s carbon emissions, growing green energy economies, and investing in rural communities. But we are not.
The opportunity to remove this blockade starts right here. Northeast Benton County is within House District 15, represented by Shelly Boshart Davis. Ms. Boshart Davis voted against the carbon reduction bill (House Bill 2020) and contributed to the disinformation that plagued the measure. Western and northern Benton County is within House District 23, represented by Mike Nearman. Mr. Nearman voted against HB 2020 and recently accepted a job as state director of an organization funded by the Charles Koch Foundation, which virulently opposes climate action. This part of the county also is within Senate District 12, represented by Brian Boquist. Mr. Boquist notoriously threatened to kill Oregon State Police officers before fleeing the state to block the Senate’s vote on HB 2020.
Let’s make sure that on Nov. 3, 2020, when we again choose who represents us, that we clear the way for Oregon to move forward on climate, protect our natural resource-based economies, invest in rural communities, and provide a more secure future for all Oregonians.
Carrie Phillips
Corvallis (Sept. 30)