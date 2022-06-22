Letter: Federal law should limit gun magazines

I own guns. I have competed with other gun owners in speed and accuracy games. Capacity and speed rule; the size of the bullet doesn’t matter so much.

If we are going to continue with few, if any, restrictions on whether a person may own a gun, how many and what type, there is one place to regulate that works: magazine capacity.

My proposal: Federal law providing magazines for long guns are limited to four rounds; no one may be in possession of more than four loaded magazines in public. Handgun magazines are limited to 10 rounds; no one may be in possession of more than four loaded magazines in public.

If you are claiming you need guns for protection, 16 ready rifle rounds and 40 ready pistol rounds should do.

Your super tactical AR becomes Granddad’s deer gun when it is limited to the same number of rounds legal for hunting. No need to ban any style of gun. I think a limited-time buyback should be used to transition. I think violating the magazine limit should be a felony, five years; each magazine a separate offense.

Robert Corl

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0