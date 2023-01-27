Letter: Fearful people can have alarms, guns

Gun violence in America should be addressed as the public health and safety issue that it is.

Far too many citizens have died from gunshots and, as a result, too many no longer feel safe in their communities. For opponents of gun control, guns are a talisman against dangers for which there is no credible evidence, and that belief is fed by the National Rifle Association and myriad conservative sources.

We regularly see examples of this belief in letters to the editor. But the reality is quite different.

There is a significant body evidence that a gun in the home of a law-abiding citizen is a more lethal threat to the women and children living in those homes than it is their protection. The most frequent mass shooting involves a man killing his family before killing himself, but these are not widely reported. This evidence also supports the claim that America is the most murderous country.

Further, while there are several ways to commit suicide, handguns are the most lethal means, accounting for the majority of suicides, especially for men.

To reverse this reality, we must drastically reduce the number and type of guns in America. To do that, we must abolish the Second Amendment and enact better gun policies. For fearful people, there are alarm systems and dogs.

Robert B. Harris

Albany