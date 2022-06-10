Letter: Fear, anger, guns cause our violence

I see the nation’s violence as a three-pronged issue.

Fear is a dominant factor, broadcast freely and abundantly in this culture and in many parts of the world through news media, social media and conversation.

This can be fear of losing control; fear of losing status, opportunity or a way of life; fear of change; fear of what lies ahead; fear that someone will try to take away my stuff; fear of not mattering; fear of anyone unlike myself; fear that if one thing is lost, everything I care about will be lost. Fear makes us feel vulnerable.

The second prong is anger. When fear is stoked, anger is often not far behind, and if someone is impulsive, reactive, a hothead or even someone who lets anger simmer for a long time, that anger can become explosive.

The third prong is guns, especially assault weapons, because if the angry person has a gun, especially an assault weapon, the urge to get even or to stop a perceived threat can overtake the person, and we have seen the results of this over and over, leaving dead children, dead people of color, dead employers, doctors or family members, any group. Massacres.

We need a three-pronged effort to address all the issue of violence and destruction (complicated by a fear of losing guns — so guns are being hoarded, stockpiled). How can we reduce fear, turn down the heat of anger, address gun issues, and truly care for one another? We must.

Linda Gelbrich

Corvallis

