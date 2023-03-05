It is time to rebel against the Pac-12 broadcasts of their games. My husband and I are diehard women’s basketball fans. Unfortunately, we had to give up our season tickets due to being at high risk for COVID. We have been appalled that the Pac-12 Network does not broadcast the games in real time, but often at 2 or 3 in the morning.

And to add insult to injury, the games are cut by about 10 minutes of playing time per game. That is 25% of each game. However, all the commercials appear to be being broadcast. OSU Athletic Department, surely there is something that can be done to correct this situation! OSU women’s basketball has one of the most loyal fan bases in the Pac-12. We don’t deserve to be overlooked in this way.