Letter: Fake spider webs can trap animals

Halloween is soon upon us, and fake spider webs are spinning across yards in Corvallis neighborhoods.

Please know that these seemingly innocuous decorations can be hazardous and even lethal to birds and other wildlife. According to some websites, these webs can be deathtraps.

They work like real spider webs but are far larger and tougher than the silky webs spiders spin. The birds and small animals that can be caught in the fake mesh may not be strong enough to break free, and can suffer and die, ensnared and helpless.

Please reconsider, my conscientious Corvallis friends and neighbors, and move your big, scary webs inside your houses, where they can ensnare only those critters you can easily rescue.

Your grateful neighbor,

Sandi Bean

Corvallis