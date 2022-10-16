Letter: Factor fairness into the equation

The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness initiative is, understandably, generating some controversy.

There is little argument about the increasingly crippling burden student debt places on many graduates. However, it isn’t easy, and perhaps not possible, to make student loan forgiveness fair to all, especially to those who don’t qualify or who managed to work their way through college without accruing any debt.

The latter situation would apply to many of us who attended Oregon public universities in the '50s and '60s. Then, tuition and other costs were quite low, low enough that we could keep pace financially by working summers and part time during the school year.

Another reason why the burden of college costs was manageable was the significantly large percentage of university costs for educating students that was provided by the state, i.e., taxpayers.

To illustrate, in 1951-52, the state share of the total cost of higher education was 70 to 75%. By 2000 this had dropped to 35%, and today it’s closer to 25%. So now we are debating how, and how much, student debt should essentially be taxpayer-funded.

An argument can be made that those of us from earlier generations benefited from a significant government subsidy, a subsidy now greatly diminished, and which puts more burden on students. At least from that perspective, let’s factor generational fairness for today’s students into the equation.

Robert Thurston

Corvallis