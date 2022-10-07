Letter: Experience matters in sheriff's race

This year voters have two choices for Linn County Sheriff — the current Sheriff, Michelle Duncan and Deputy Raymond. We need to carefully consider the role of sheriff and the qualifications of both candidates.

I served on the Linn County Compensation Board evaluating the duties and responsibilities of the sheriff. The sheriff manages 192 employees, a budget of $44 million, and runs the operations of the entire office, including the jail.

Unlike the folksy stereotype of a local sheriff, the role in Linn County is one of a senior executive and arguably the most important among our elected county positions.

The position requires much more than a deputy’s experience. It’s a senior management position. Voters should think of themselves as shareholders choosing a CEO to manage and protect their company.

I support Sheriff Duncan. Her opponent has not advanced to any rank beyond deputy. I respect his service, but as a voter, why take the risk with an untested, inexperienced leader?

In contrast, Sheriff Duncan is a proven leader who worked her way up through the ranks proving herself at every position.

The people who know the full responsibilities of the position all back Sheriff Duncan, including the five past Linn County Sheriffs and all three county commissioners. That’s a huge statement.

From what I know of her personally, she’s an enthusiastic public servant, a solid conservative, tough on crime, and a Second Amendment supporter. I encourage you to vote to keep us in the strong hands of Sheriff Michelle Duncan.

Lynn Merrill

Albany