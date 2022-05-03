Letter: Experience has prepared Higgins

Benton County voters are fortunate to have a number of dedicated and experienced community leaders seeking elective office this year.

Regarding the May 17 Democratic Primary, I am pleased to add my support for Helen Higgins for Benton County commissioner. My decision is based on many opportunities to work with Helen on community issues and projects over the past three decades.

I have found Helen to be both a visionary thinker and a pragmatic problem-solver who isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves to help get things done. Helen seeks the relevant information, listens and participates in determining the preferred course of action, then mobilizes the people and resources to reach the goal.

Our amazing Boys & Girls Club facility — with all the important programs that are offered there, including dental health, a teen center, physical and mental health — is just one example of how Helen’s leadership and determination have enhanced our community.

Although Helen is best known for her work with children and families at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis and as a Corvallis School Board member, her private-sector experience at HP and decades of community service as a Rotarian and Leadership Corvallis graduate have prepared her to address the county’s broader needs and opportunities.

Helen is an experienced, committed leader who will serve us well as a Benton County commissioner.

Julie Manning

Corvallis

