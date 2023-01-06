Letter: Expel Palestinians, take all the land

So, people are up in arms about Netanyahu’s new right-wing Israeli coalition government, as if that’s a change!

It’s been the hidden policy of every Israeli government since 1947 — expel the Palestinian population and take all the land.

The only difference is that now that policy is out in the open — blatantly stated — with no pretense of camouflaging its genocidal, apartheid operations.

The “new” policies deny rights to LBGQT individuals, settle Jews on all the land including the West Bank in its entirety, annex the West Bank, clearly state that Israel (rather than being democratic) is a state where only Jews have rights, claim most of Jerusalem for Jews only, fight crime “in Arab society” while allowing Jewish settlers to freely vandalize Palestinian and Christian property, reform education to “strengthen Jewish identity” (schools for years have taught Palestinians they are second-class citizens) and weaken the Supreme Court’s authority (it occasionally grants Palestinians limited human rights).

There’s no way Israel can claim to be both a state for Jews only and also a democracy. Israel’s newly-stated policies clearly show it is not a democracy.

Palestinians will suffer even more property confiscation, home demolition and the continuing murder of their children by Israeli soldiers or settlers. Israel clearly gives them no rights at all in a state developed and operated for Jews only.

Since January, Israelis killed 188 Palestinians (including 47 children), wounding 8,900, and Palestinians killed 27 Israelis, wounding 129. It’s not “conflict”; it’s oppression by the powerful.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany